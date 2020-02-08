Global  

Navi Mumbai fire at Nerul Seafoods apartment

0
Tweets about this

ShrinathPunekar

Shrinath Punekar RT @ANI: Navi Mumbai: Fire fighting operation underway at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods. #Maharashtra https://t.… 4 minutes ago

ShrinathPunekar

Shrinath Punekar RT @ANI: #UPDATE Navi Mumbai: Fire that broke out at a high rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods has been brought under cont… 4 minutes ago

SushilSalvi2000

Sushil Salvi Navi Mumbai: Blaze erupts at Nerul-Seawoods, 7 firemen injured https://t.co/d9ZYaF8FCb via @Yahoo Will it be fair t… https://t.co/5eD27YsVA5 23 minutes ago

newsFromMumbai

Mumbai news Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Nerul-Seawoods (via: https://t.co/UBaQdkc5uq) Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks ou… https://t.co/qb0cocWhFp 51 minutes ago

ANITASH0000

Anita Singh Rajput🚩 RT @ANI: Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods; Fire tenders present at the spot. #Mahar… 1 hour ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Navi Mumbai: Fire that broke out at a high rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods has been brought und… https://t.co/CQjdhWrdcy 1 hour ago

