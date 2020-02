Salinas rapper shot and killed near Central Park

OF THE SHOOTING DEATHOF A CENTRAL COASTRAPPER ...THE 19 YEAR OLDSALINAS TEEN KILLEDTHURSDAY NIGHT WHILESITTING IN A CAR WITHFRIENDS NEAR CENTRALPARK..IT'S THE SECONDMURDER IN THE SAMEAREA IN LESS THAN TWOYEARS...WITH REACTION FROMTHE COMMUNITY WE GOTO ACTION NEWSREPORTER FELIX CORTEZLIVE OUTSIDE THESALINAS POLICESTATION..

##INTRODAN..

IN BOTHMURDERS..

THE VICTIMSWERE MUSICIANS..BUT THERE'S NOINDICATION THAT HADANYTHING TO DO WITHTHEIR DEATHS..19 YEAR OLD FABIANMORENO..

SALINAS'S FIRSTHOMICIDE OF THE YEAR..FRIENDS SAY HE WAS AN UPAND COMING RAPPER WHOWENT BY THE NAME D-BOY..

HE WAS SITTING IN ACAR WITH TWO FRIENDS NEARWEST AND ARCHER STREETSTHURSDAY NIGHT WHENSOMEONE WALKED UP TOTHE CAR.MORENO DIED A SHORT TIMELATER AT THE HOSPITAL..ACCORDING TO POLICE IT'SUNKNOWN IF GANG TIESPLAYED A ROLE IN HISDEATH.VICTOR AGUILAR LIVES NEARTHE SHOOTINGAND HE WAS LIVING THERWHEN 24 YEAR OLD OBEDOSORNIO WAS SHOT ANDKILLED JUST STEPS AWAYLABOR DAY WEEKEND2018..

OSORNIO WAS ALSO AMUSICIAN..

HIS ACCUSEDKILLER..

A CHILDHOODFRIENDSO FAR NO ARRESTSHAVE BEEN MADE INCONNECTION TOMORENO'S MURDER..POLICE DESCRIBINGTHIS AS A VERY ACTIVEINVESTIGATION..THAT ALSO INVOLVESTHE GANG UNIT ..DAN.###SALINAS POLICE WANTTO HEAR FROM ANYONEWHO MAY HAVEINFORMATIONREGARDING THURSDAY'SSHOOTING..AND YOU CAN CHOOSETO REMAINANONYMOUS.###FIVE PEOPLEQU