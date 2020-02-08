Large waves batter Aberystwyth seafront as Storm Ciara approaches

Large waves hit Aberystwyth seafront on Friday night as residents braced for the arrival of Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara will bring gusts of up to 75mph (121k/ph) on Saturday - with rain and gales on Sunday.

The Met Office has extended its yellow warning for wind on Saturday to cover most counties in north Wales and parts of Ceredigion and Powys.