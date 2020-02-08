Global  

Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News

Congress candidate and former AAP MLA Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker at a polling booth in Delhi over a comment on her son.

It is not clear what the AAP worker said that caused Lamba to lash out.

She just missed hitting the man, who was promptly escorted away by the police.

The entire fiasco has been caught on camera.

