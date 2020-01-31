10News at 11pm Top Stories

Here are the top stories for Friday, Jan. 31st: House impeachment managers make final plea for...



Recent related videos from verified sources 23ABc News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for 2/7/2020 Shannon Grove and representatives from So Cal Edison -- holding a town hall to address the recent safety power outages in Kern County -- what officials and residents had to say tonight... And -- the.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 11:38Published now UPDATE: Christensen family insulted by Brown penalty verdict The family of Matt Christensen says the penalty phase of the trial for Ray Brown was a slap in the face when the jury decided he will not be given the death penalty. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:46Published 22 seconds ago