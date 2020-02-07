Global  

UPDATE: Christensen family insulted by Brown penalty verdict

UPDATE: Christensen family insulted by Brown penalty verdict

UPDATE: Christensen family insulted by Brown penalty verdict

The family of Matt Christensen says the penalty phase of the trial for Ray Brown was a slap in the face when the jury decided he will not be given the death penalty.
