Hong Kong announces new quarantine measures

Hong Kong's government has brought in a stringent new measure to try to protect itself from a steady...

TOKYO (AP) — Large white sheets covering them head-to-knee, people infected with a new virus were...

Minh Man Nguyen RT @ezracheungtoto : #BREAKING : To fight #WuhanCoronavirus , Taiwan suspends all travels from China, Hong Kong & Macau with immediate effect,… 1 day ago

lapua for liberals RT @samehelbarqy : Hong Kong announces potential jail time for Chinese travelers who refuse quarantine #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus #co … 20 hours ago

Mooookelly😷 RT @Hongkon84458416 : #WuhanCoronavirus infected over 24,619 ppl worldwide & killed more than 493. Hong Kong govt announces all arrivals fro… 19 hours ago

Pei Ng🇭🇰 RT @HongKongFP : Coronavirus: Health guidelines say most healthy people do not need to wear surgical masks, says #HongKong 's Carrie Lam. htt… 12 hours ago