The Robbery...

Check out Lorex: https://www.lorextechnology.comIf you've been a fan of the channel for a while, you might remember seeing my first office in videos, but many of you might not know that I almost lost my entire company because of a break-in.

If you don't already have security cameras in your home or business, I highly recommend installing some.

Lorex, this video's sponsor, has some great options that offer high-quality footage, easy installation, and a modular system that can adapt to your environment.

Be sure to check them out!Don't forget to add a UPS: https://amzn.to/2uviBgBFollow me!Website: https://www.jon4lakers.techInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4LakersFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/#Lorex #Security #SmartHome
Police have released CCTV images of a group of men they want to speak to after a robbery a train...
It was reported that two men with their faces covered went into the shop, with one of them holding a...
On Valentine's Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0..

The jury has reached a verdict in the penalty phase of the trial for Ray Brown. The penalty is life in prison with the possibility of parole for Brown after he was found guilty in the 2016 deadly..

