Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News

Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:49s - Published < > Embed
Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News

Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News

Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman, Alka Lamba attempts to hit AAP worker, Delhi voter turnout 26.36% till 1 PM, Kejriwal posts family picture with inked fingers, Indian crew appeals for rescue on quarantined ship, 15 Malyali students brought to Kochi from Hubei, Delhi woman cop shot dead and more news #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiPolls2020 #VoteKarDilli

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Carmeli33392291

Carmelina RT @NimbuMassala: Congress ki Gundi #AlkaLamba slaps #AAP worker... https://t.co/DKo7Jxvh2K 2 minutes ago

Ankineedu1A

Anky 🇮🇳 RT @republic: #Feb11WithArnab | Delhi Elections: Provoked by cheap jibe, Alka Lamba aims slap at AAP worker https://t.co/UAvrCHTQGs 25 minutes ago

republic

Republic #Feb11WithArnab | Delhi Elections: Provoked by cheap jibe, Alka Lamba aims slap at AAP worker https://t.co/UAvrCHTQGs 38 minutes ago

PratibaRaman

Pratiba Raman #Congress@LambaAlka attempts to attack #AAP worker. #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/MRCwJwpEIK 1 hour ago

p_jaikumar

Padmanabhan Jaikumar All congress leaders ae brainless and arogant https://t.co/yKDFvqC1XH 3 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker #DelhiPolls2020 #DHPoliticalTheatre https://t.co/zhzXkpxtZQ 3 hours ago

NimbuMassala

Nimbu Masala Anshul Bhartiya🇮🇳🇮🇳 Congress ki Gundi #AlkaLamba slaps #AAP worker... https://t.co/DKo7Jxvh2K 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth [Video]Watch: Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth

A physical altercation occurred outside a poll booth in Delhi. Scuffle broke out between Congress and AAP workers in Majnu Ka Teela. Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published

Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls: Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker| OneIndia News

Congress candidate and former AAP MLA Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker at a polling booth in Delhi over a comment on her son. It is not clear what the AAP worker said that caused Lamba to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.