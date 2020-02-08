Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:49s - Published < > Embed
Alka Lamba attempts to slap AAP worker, Manoj Tiwari makes crude attack at Kejriwal | OneIndia News
Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman, Alka Lamba attempts to hit AAP worker, Delhi voter turnout 26.36% till 1 PM, Kejriwal posts family picture with inked fingers, Indian crew appeals for rescue on quarantined ship, 15 Malyali students brought to Kochi from Hubei, Delhi woman cop shot dead and more news
#DelhiElections2020 #DelhiPolls2020 #VoteKarDilli