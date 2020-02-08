MacGyver S04E02 Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed

MacGyver 4x02 "Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security.

But when it’s discovered that the general is planning an attack using the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before the weapon is uploaded, on MACGYVER, Friday, February 14th on CBS.