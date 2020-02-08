Hawaii Five-0 S10E16 He kauw- ke kanaka na ke aloha 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:20s - Published Hawaii Five-0 S10E16 He kauw- ke kanaka na ke aloha Hawaii Five-0 10x16 "He kauw? Ke kanaka na ke aloha" Season 10 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - On Valentine’s Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0 investigates the murder of a Thai diplomat whose wife confesses to the crime, but Danny suspects she’s covering for the real killer, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, February 14th on CBS. 0

