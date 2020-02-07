'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra

A Kashmiri Pandit woman lashed out at Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a screening of his new film "Shikara" on Friday.

The filmmaker had turned out at the screening to get a firsthand public review of his film.

A video that has gone viral shows the woman screaming at Chopra for "commercialising" the entire issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus.