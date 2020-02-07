Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra

'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra

'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra

A Kashmiri Pandit woman lashed out at Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a screening of his new film "Shikara" on Friday.

The filmmaker had turned out at the screening to get a firsthand public review of his film.

A video that has gone viral shows the woman screaming at Chopra for "commercialising" the entire issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Shikara' [Video]Public Review| 'Shikara'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial "Shikara" finally hit the silver screens today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published

Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan [Video]Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan

Public review of Shikara is out. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a story about Kashmiri pandits. Moviegoers loved the movie and said the film gives a strong message.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.