Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: भारत बनाम New Zealand दूसरा वनडे प्रिव्यू: Auckland से

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: भारत बनाम New Zealand दूसरा वनडे प्रिव्यू: Auckland से

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:19s - Published < > Embed
NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: भारत बनाम New Zealand दूसरा वनडे प्रिव्यू: Auckland से

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: भारत बनाम New Zealand दूसरा वनडे प्रिव्यू: Auckland से

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: भारत बनाम New Zealand दूसरा वनडे प्रिव्यू: Auckland से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India vs New Zealand: Will rain interrupt 2nd ODI in Eden Park, Auckland?

The 2nd ODI clash between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland is a must-win game for...
DNA - Published Also reported by •News24Zee News


Martin Guptill wants NZ to continue attacking spinners

*Auckland:* New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday said his team will look to pump up the...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Fans hopeful as India take on New Zealand in 2nd ODI [Video]Watch: Fans hopeful as India take on New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Fans are hopeful of India's win in 2nd ODI as India take on New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. India lost 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published

India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland [Video]India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland

After losing the first ODI, India will look to level the three-match series in Auckland, where New Zealand doesn't enjoy a particularly good record.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.