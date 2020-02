Skiers take part in cross-country race under the moonlight in Italy

SHOWS: ALPE DI SIUSI, SOUTH TYROL, ITALY (FEBRUARY 7, 2020) (SMARAGD MEDIA - ACCESS ALL) 1.

SKIERS AT START LINE 2.

SKIERS SET OFF AT START OF RACE 3.

VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS OF THE RACE 4.

CLOSE UP OF SKIERS GOING PAST 5.

CLOSE UP OF SKIERS GOING UPHILL 6.

CLOSE UP OF TWO SKIERS 7.

AERIALS SHOWING TWO SKIERS ON THE TORCHLIT ROUTE 8.

ITALY'S GIANDOMENICO SALVADORI CROSSES THE LINE TO WIN THE 30KM RACE 9.

SALVADORI ON PODIUM WITH 2ND AND 3RD PLACE SKIERS 10.

POLAND'S JUSTYNA KOWALCZYK CROSSES THE LINE TO WIN THE 30KM RACE 11.

KOWALCZYK ON PODIUM WITH 2ND AND 3RD PLACE SKIERS STORY: Italy's Giandomenico Salvadori and Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk won Italy's cross-country skiing event - the South Tyrol Moonlight Classic (February 7).

The pair came out on top of the 30 kilometre route.

The race takes place at night-time in the Alpe di Siusi with the route lit by the moon and torch light.

The 30 kilometre race started and finished at an altitude of 1,843 metres.

There was also a 15 kilometre race which was won by Italy's Matteo Tanel and for the women by Italy's Michaela Patscheider.

(Production: Fiona Landers)