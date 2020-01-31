Delhi Election 2020: परिवार के साथ मतदान करने के बाद बोले केजर

Global  

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 के लिए मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। नई दिल्ली सीट से आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार और मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल परिवार के साथ वोट डालने पहुंचे। केजरीवाल इस सीट से 2013 और 2015 में चुनाव जीत चुके हैं और तीसरी बार मैदान में हैं।
