Brexit trade talks: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for trade talks as Britain leaves the European Union.

Mr Raab said the UK hopes to work closely with Japan in future trade and investment following Breixt, at the press conference on Saturday.
UK's Raab confident US trade deal can come quickly

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab says he expects a trade deal with the US to be among the first...
SmartBrief - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


UK, Japan aim for 'ambitious' trade deal

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants to begin talks with Japan within weeks to...
Japan Today - Published


UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart' [Video]UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart'

UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:43Published

Qatar says talks to end GCC crisis were suspended in January [Video]Qatar says talks to end GCC crisis were suspended in January

Foreign minister says while efforts to resolve row were unsuccessful, Doha open to 'any offer to resolve' issue.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

