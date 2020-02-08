Watchmen - The Alternate History of Watchmen

Watchmen - The Alternate History of Watchmen Featurette - HBO Twisted, peculiar, familiar.

How the cast and crew reimagined the world of Watchmen for 2019.

All episodes of Watchmen now streaming on HBO.

#HBO #WatchmenHBO Based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC, Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Lost) creates a modern-day reimagining of Alan Moore's groundbreaking graphic novel about masked vigilante.