Coronavirus: Dozens of cases found onboard cruise ship

Coronavirus: Dozens of cases found onboard cruise ship

Coronavirus: Dozens of cases found onboard cruise ship

About 3,700 people on the Diamond Princess are being quarantined for at least two weeks off of Japan’s Yokohama port.
Coronavirus cases on cruise ship marooned off Japan rise to 61

Dozens more people onboard a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, tested positive...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News


China virus toll nears 500, airlines cut Hong Kong flights, cases found on cruise ship

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



levaly2

Lynne Evans Coronavirus: Dozens of cases found onboard cruise ship @AJENews https://t.co/94tVTPgFIF 2 minutes ago


Coronavirus Scare Turns Couple's Dream Cruise Into Cabin Quarantine [Video]Coronavirus Scare Turns Couple's Dream Cruise Into Cabin Quarantine

A Santa Clarita couple are trying to keep their spirits high after being quarantined aboard a cruise ship off the coast of japan with 61 cases of coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:21Published

Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus [Video]Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus

The coronavirus concern continues to hit home with passengers screened for the virus on a cruise ship in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:20Published

