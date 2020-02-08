Global  

Amid low voter turnout, 110-year old woman sets the benchmark| OneIndia News

A 110-year-old woman cast her vote at Delhi's CR Park today setting the benchmark for other Delhi residents.

The woman is reportedly Delhi's oldest voter.

She arrived at the polling station in South Delhi with her son, grandson and other family members.

Flashing her inked finger at the camera, she urged voters to exercise their right and perform their duty by voting.

#DelhiElections2020 #DelhiPolls2020 #VoteKarDilli
