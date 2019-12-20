|
Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:41s - Published < > Embed
Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead
Gunman identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma stole army vehicle and also posted photos of himself in full gear.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •BBC News
|A Thai soldier has shot and killed at least 10 people in the northeast of the country, local police...
Independent - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources