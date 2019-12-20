Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:41s - Published < > Embed
Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Gunman identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma stole army vehicle and also posted photos of himself in full gear.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaBBC News


Soldier shoots 'many people' in Thailand rampage, police say

A Thai soldier has shot and killed at least 10 people in the northeast of the country, local police...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IFSHAN_ASHRAF

IFSHAN ASHRAF TRUMBOO RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Reports that 12 people have been killed as a Thai soldier goes on a shooting spree, while he posts live updat… 6 seconds ago

theserious_umar

Kermakol RT @SkyNews: Gunshots can be heard as a Thai soldier went on a shooting rampage in the north east of the country, killing at least 12 peopl… 2 minutes ago

theserious_umar

Kermakol RT @maltatoday: Rogue Thai soldier goes on shooting spree, killing 12 https://t.co/RZB2w2a7hA https://t.co/tCmN0PYkFM 2 minutes ago

MaxsentiusRome

- pzm 💁🏻‍♂️ Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead https://t.co/NIcXncoQz0 via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

marieca97999227

marie carroll RT @SkyNews: A Thai soldier has gone on a shooting rampage in the north east of the country https://t.co/MLVHFlvuzj 3 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee 17 Killed as Thai Soldier Goes on Shooting Spree Near Mall, Rampage Live-Streamed https://t.co/KaGlv5RNJ2 https://t.co/nO9Z1IIiyb 4 minutes ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly RT @BrianRhoadsHK: Thai soldier kills 17 in live-streamed shooting spree at shopping centre https://t.co/6pq3NOqnzS via @scmpnews 5 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots wer… https://t.co/UI57rKXvFO 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Shooting: Pair's Deadly Rampage Was Domestic Terror, Hate Crime [Video]New Jersey Shooting: Pair's Deadly Rampage Was Domestic Terror, Hate Crime

Federal and local law enforcement confirmed Monday the shooting that left a Jersey City police detective and three other innocent people dead was a hate crime and an act of domestic terror. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:09Published

Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay' [Video]Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay'

A schoolboy in Thailand allegedly shot dead his classmate who bullied him for being gay. The 12-year-old youngster, who has not been named, told police he was angry that the lad, also 12, constantly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.