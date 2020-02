Black Womxn For to canvas Las Vegas amid Warren controversy 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:28s - Published Black Womxn For to canvas Las Vegas amid Warren controversy NEWS: Six African American women have reportedly split with the Warren Campaign since November over a "toxic work environment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Black Womxn For to canvas Las Vegas amid Warren controversy IN NEVADA -- WHO'VE SPLIT RANKSWITH THE CAMPAIGN.THIS -- AS A GROUP OF AFRICANAMERICAN WOMEN PLAN TO CANVASNORTH LAS VEGAS IN HER SUPPORT.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS HERE - TO EXPLAINTHE FALLOUT.SEAN?NINA - BLACK WOMEN FOR - IS AGROUP OF AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN- TRANS WOMEN - - AND GENDERFLUID PEOPLE REPRESENTINGPROGRESSIVE IDEALS.THEY ENDORSED SENATOR ELIZABETHWARREN FOR PRESIDENT - - THESAME MONTH CAMPAIGN STAFFERSBEGAN SPLITTING FROM WARREN'SEFFORTS.RIGHT NOW POLITICO IS REPORTINGSIX WOMEN OF COLOR HAVE LEFTTHE ROUGHLY 70 PERSON CAMPAIGNSINCE NOVEMBER - CITING A TOXICWORK ENVIRONMENT.POLITICO REPORTS THE OFFICEQUOTE - "TOKENIZED" MINORITYVOICES - - AND STRUGGLED TOESTABLISH AN EFFECTIVE HISPANICOUTREACH PROGRAM.IN RESPONSE - WARRENAPOLOGIZED."I BELIEVE THESE WOMEN,COMPLETELY AND WITHOUTRESERVATION, AND I APOLOGIZETHAT THEY HAVE HAD A BADEXPERIENCE ON THIS CAMPAIGN."IN A STATEMENT - - CAMPAIGNSPOKESPERSON KRISTEN ORTHMANTOLD POLITICO THAT THEY STRIVEFOR AN INCLUSIVE WORKENVIRONMENT - - ANDTRY TO IMPROVE.ON THEIR WEBSITE - BLACK WOMENFOR SAYS THEY ENDORSED WARRENAFTER CONDUCTING A NATIONWIDESURVEY OF THEIR MEMBERS -SUPPORTED HER.THEY WILL BEGIN THEIR CANVASKICK- OFF - - AT TEN THISMORNING - - AT THE WARRENCAMPAIGN OFFICES ON LAKE MEADBOULEVARD.SEAN DELANCEY - 13 ACTION NEWS.





