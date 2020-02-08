Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Exit polls seem to predict an Arvind Kejriwal-led sarkar of the AAP once again.

Exit polls predict between 45 and 55 seats for the incumbent AAP which will likely not repeat the 2015 landslide.

BJP which won 3 seats in 2015, may improve its tally and manage to wrest about 15-20 seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi turnout dipped this time after clocking over 67% in 2015.

#DelhiElections2020 #DelhiPolls2020 #VoteKarDilli
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NirajKumarINC

Niraj Kumar RT @ShekharGupta: All exit polls show a similar trend. If they’re right, it will be a stunning repudiation of the politics of polarization… 5 seconds ago

mjdoshi

#Vote4Jhadu RT @bainjal: Shah will try & push poor J P Nadda as the fall guy if the exit polls are correct. Don’t buy it the entire communal campaign w… 7 seconds ago

1_plate_biryani

Wajdi Delhi exit polls again show that it Congress had given due diligence towards negative press back in 2010-11 we coul… https://t.co/ltbvyozecK 9 seconds ago

JoherRaja

Joher Raja RT @bainjal: If the exit polls are correct the happiest leader in the Bjp will be Modi. Post 2019 victory the Shah/Modi hyphenation was get… 10 seconds ago

Oneindia

OneIndia #DelhiExitPolls | All exit polls have predicted that the @AamAadmiParty will retain power in Delhi. #ExitPolls… https://t.co/bncq2reWta 10 seconds ago

IndiaToday

India Today #Delhi Exit Polls Live Updates: AAP projected to win West, N-W, N-E Delhi, Chandni Chowk regions… https://t.co/OWJlAuKZbr 13 seconds ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Delhi assembly elections: Exit polls predict easy win for AAP https://t.co/THtMjOAW2m 13 seconds ago

sanJay_veeResh

sanJay V shaRanu https://t.co/nZrc8CpRll #Congrats 💐 in advance @ArvindKejriwal Sir, All the Best for 3rd consecutive innings 😊 Load… https://t.co/CHdY7IZqGa 17 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid low voter turnout, 110-year old woman sets the benchmark| OneIndia News [Video]Amid low voter turnout, 110-year old woman sets the benchmark| OneIndia News

A 110-year-old woman cast her vote at Delhi's CR Park today setting the benchmark for other Delhi residents. The woman is reportedly Delhi's oldest voter. She arrived at the polling station in South..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published

Mumbai BJP felicitates Uber driver for taking anti-CAA protester to cops| OneIndia News [Video]Mumbai BJP felicitates Uber driver for taking anti-CAA protester to cops| OneIndia News

Delhi clocks dampening turnout figures, Mumbai BJP felicitates Uber driver who took CAA protester to cops, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describes economy as 'robust', Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.