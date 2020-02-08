Delhi polls: Exit polls predict AAP sarkar, voter turnout dips | OneIndia News

Exit polls seem to predict an Arvind Kejriwal-led sarkar of the AAP once again.

Exit polls predict between 45 and 55 seats for the incumbent AAP which will likely not repeat the 2015 landslide.

BJP which won 3 seats in 2015, may improve its tally and manage to wrest about 15-20 seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi turnout dipped this time after clocking over 67% in 2015.

