Oprah Says Gayle King "Not Doing Well" After Kobe Backlash

On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town." But some believe it is because of the backlash that the co-host has received after a controversial interview with WNBA Legend, Lisa Leslie.

She questioned Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation, which upset many fans of the late Laker star.
Oprah says Gayle King feels 'attacked' after fallout from clip of her asking about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is "not doing well," following the fallout over a clip of her asking...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.com


Oprah Winfrey Tears Up Defending Gayle King Amid Kobe Bryant Controversy

Through thick and thin, Oprah Winfrey will always have Gayle King's back. Earlier this week, the CBS...
E! Online - Published


oseygh

SOMETHINGELSE 🇬🇭👹 RT @KarenCivil: Oprah tears up on @HodaAndJenna show as she says Gayle King has gotten death threats over Kobe Bryant question. https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

Reader1Richard

Richard Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is getting death threats over interview question about Kobe Bryant: 'She is not doing… https://t.co/RazdMpk7Sk 10 minutes ago

ksdknews

KSDK News Oprah Winfrey says her friend has faced death threats amid backlash following her interview with retired WNBA star… https://t.co/pdFxGSfiub 13 minutes ago

WilsonSaira

Cooper Oprah Winfrey criticises 'misogynist vitriol' against Gayle King over Kobe Bryant interview https://t.co/z4pNYqw1V6… https://t.co/n0ler71oIK 21 minutes ago

curlytopqt69

Curlytopqt❤ Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is getting death threats over interview question about Kobe Bryant:... https://t.co/TijMiKq0ef via @YahooEnt 23 minutes ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday.​ https://t.co/KVsuWZF84C 27 minutes ago

InAbsentia9

Recovering_Democrat RT @BonnieGranny: Choked-up Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is ‘not doing well’ amid death threats over Kobe Bryant clip https://t.co/rJ3sCo… 27 minutes ago

dwkaty1

dkstx56 awe...too bad... who cares? Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is getting death threats over interview question about Ko… https://t.co/itWNBX76hd 27 minutes ago


Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News [Video]Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News

Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for going after Gayle King, Nicki Minaj is saying, "Yikes" with her new song and Meghan Trainor covers Harry Style's "Adore You." These are the top stories in music for..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:15Published

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

