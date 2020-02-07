Oprah Says Gayle King "Not Doing Well" After Kobe Backlash

On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town." But some believe it is because of the backlash that the co-host has received after a controversial interview with WNBA Legend, Lisa Leslie.

She questioned Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation, which upset many fans of the late Laker star.