Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him

Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against himDonald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump adviser Kushner to brief U.N. leaders on Mideast plan

President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will brief U.N. Security Council ambassadors...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. tells Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela [Video]U.S. tells Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is returning to Venezuela. The U.S. warned Venezuelan President Nicola Maduro to not interfere with Guaido’s return. According to Reuters, they said if Maduro did..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. Tells Venezuela's Maduro Not To Interfere With Juan Guaido's Return To Venezuela [Video]U.S. Tells Venezuela's Maduro Not To Interfere With Juan Guaido's Return To Venezuela

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is returning to Venezuela. The U.S. warned Venezuelan President Nicola Maduro to not interfere with Guaido’s return. According to Reuters, they said if Maduro did..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.