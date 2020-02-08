Global  

Riteish Deshmukh, Raftaar urge Delhites to vote

Riteish Deshmukh, Raftaar urge Delhites to vote

Riteish Deshmukh, Raftaar urge Delhites to vote

Ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, actor Riteish Deshmukh and rapper Raftaar on Friday urged fans to choose the right candidate "based on the track record of work alone".
