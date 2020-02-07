Global  

First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the virus.

U.S. officials point to the fact that millions of Chinese people have recently returned home after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

The coronavirus has now spread to 27 different countries and regions, with a death toll rising to 722 people in mainland China, as of Saturday.
American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus on Saturday while a...
Coronavirus Live Updates: An American Dies of the Virus in Wuhan, China

It appeared to be the first death of a United States citizen from the virus.
