First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the virus.

U.S. officials point to the fact that millions of Chinese people have recently returned home after the Lunar New Year break, which was extended in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

The coronavirus has now spread to 27 different countries and regions, with a death toll rising to 722 people in mainland China, as of Saturday.