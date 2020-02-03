Global  

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.
Irish general election: Counting to begin across the country

Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
BBC News - Published

Sinn Fein surges into first place in Irish election race

Sinn Fein has surged into first place in the Irish General Election race, an opinion poll of voters...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Mary Lou McDonald: Irish General Election has delivered 'historic change' [Video]Mary Lou McDonald: Irish General Election has delivered 'historic change'

Ireland’s General Election has delivered historic change to the shape of the country’s political landscape, Mary Lou McDonald has declared. Sinn Fein is on track to challenge the 90-year duopoly of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published

Counting under way in Ireland's General Election [Video]Counting under way in Ireland's General Election

Counting is under way following Ireland's General Election. An exit poll has indicated an extraordinary statistical dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail - with the three within a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

