Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

