Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95 The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the wrong-day driver arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95 DRAMATIC NEW VIDEO OF TROOPERSPULLING OVER A MAN......SEEN DRIVING THE WRONG WAY!THIS IS ON..... THE 95.STATE TROOPERS SAY....-24- YEAR-OLD....JESSUP PEREY-RA WAS PULLEDOVER..... NEAR JONES.THEY ALSO SAY....HE FAILED A SOBRIETY TEST.....LAST NIGHT.HE WAS ARRESTED..ON SUSPICION OF DRIVING....UNDER THE INFLUENCE.N-H-P HAS RECEIVED....-52- WRONG WAY DRIVERCALLS.....SINCE JANUARY FIRST.WATCHING THE OSCARS IN STYLE --







You Might Like