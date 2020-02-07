Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95

Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95

Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the wrong-day driver arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nevada Highway Patrol identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95

DRAMATIC NEW VIDEO OF TROOPERSPULLING OVER A MAN......SEEN DRIVING THE WRONG WAY!THIS IS ON..... THE 95.STATE TROOPERS SAY....-24- YEAR-OLD....JESSUP PEREY-RA WAS PULLEDOVER..... NEAR JONES.THEY ALSO SAY....HE FAILED A SOBRIETY TEST.....LAST NIGHT.HE WAS ARRESTED..ON SUSPICION OF DRIVING....UNDER THE INFLUENCE.N-H-P HAS RECEIVED....-52- WRONG WAY DRIVERCALLS.....SINCE JANUARY FIRST.WATCHING THE OSCARS IN STYLE --




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Donuts4Dollars

Deelight RT @KTNV: #ICYMI: @NHPSouthernComm released dashcam video of what a trooper saw when notified about a wrong-way driver on US-95. https://t.… 1 minute ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News #ICYMI: @NHPSouthernComm released dashcam video of what a trooper saw when notified about a wrong-way driver on US-… https://t.co/jx40QhiLGI 1 hour ago

Jordan_Gartner

Jordan Gartner The 24-year-old was taken into custody after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. https://t.co/j8X0xaxEHi 17 hours ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News #NEW: @NHPSouthernComm identifies wrong-way driver arrested on US-95. https://t.co/a6CUQ2PqWD 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW VIDEO: NHP releases dashcam footage of wrong-way driver arrest [Video]RAW VIDEO: NHP releases dashcam footage of wrong-way driver arrest

The Nevada Highway Patrol releases dashcam footage of wrong-way driver arrested on US-95 Thursday evening.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:13Published

NHP arrests wrong-way driver in work truck on US 95 at Jones [Video]NHP arrests wrong-way driver in work truck on US 95 at Jones

The Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers arrested a wrong-way driver on suspicion of DUI. The vehicle was traveling from US-95, Casino Center to US-95, Jones Boulevard. However, the truck was northbound..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.