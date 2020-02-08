Global  

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

A Thai soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand.

Lauren Anthony reports.
Thai soldier kills more than a dozen in shooting rampage

A soldier killed more than a dozen people in a shooting rampage in north eastern Thailand on Saturday (February 8).

Police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma.

He had posted on his Facebook page, which has since been removed, prior to and during the attack.

One post said - quote - "Death is inevitable for everyone." He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun According to authorities, he opened fire at different locations in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima-- 155 miles from Bangkok - where he remained close to a shopping mall.

The whereabouts of the suspect were not immediately clear.

A government spokeswoman said the the country's Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed



