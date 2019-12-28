Mom, 6 kids killed in Mississippi house fire

A family in Clinton, Mississippi is devastated after a mom and her six children were killed Saturday in a house fire.

The ages of the victims range from one to 33 years old, local media reported.

The father, who was at home at the time, tried to rescue his family, a local official told media.

He was taken to the hospital with burn wounds, smoke inhalation and other cuts and bruises.

The fire is under investigation but officials don't think the blaze was set intentionally.