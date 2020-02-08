Global  

Top Films to Get You in the Valentine's Day Mood

Top Films to Get You in the Valentine's Day Mood

Top Films to Get You in the Valentine's Day Mood

If all of the talk of Valentine's Day, candy and flowers, has you looking for something to get into the spirit of the season, I've scoured our favorite streaming services to see what you can snuggle up with --on TV -- this weekend.
Top Films to Get You in the Valentine's Day Mood

If all of the talk of valentine's day, candy and flowers, has you looking for something to get into the spirit of the season, i've scoured our favorite streaming services to see what you can snuggle up with?on tv?

This weekend.

First up, hulu has several sweet choices for you and your boo... available now?

It's the classic tale of boy meets girl, boy teaches girl to sing while simultaneousl y stalking her... 2004's "phantom of the opera" with it's sweeping soun?track, spectacular costumes, and unforgettabl e characters consistently makes the "top romantic movies" lists, and at 2 hours and 23 minutes long...?

That's a lot of cuddle time on the couch!

Also available, 1?91's "robin hood" and "when harry met sally".

Netflix is offering up a slew of ro?

Coms and straight up romance flicks with titles like "dear john", "fools rush in" and "the notebook", but you're going to want to add "the pianist" to your list first!

Follow me for a minute... the story of a polish jewish musician struggling to survive the destruction of the warsaw ghetto of world war ii may not sound romantic, but with 3 oscars and a ninet?five percent rating on rotten tomatoes, it's worth a watch.

And if one of you is the emotional type?

You'll be sure to have to wipe away your partner's tears.

The big story at the movies is "birds of prey" starring margot robbie, so you may not have heard that also opening this weekend is "shikara".

This tale of resilience in the face of insurmountab le odds is also the story of a love that remains unextinguishe d through 30 years of exile.

If you want to snuggle to a timeless love story in the worst of times....this is your film.

"shikara" promises drama, history and romance all wrapped up in a less than 2 hour bow.

Grab some tissues to go with your popcorn, power up the surround sound and snuggle up with these movies (and your boo)




