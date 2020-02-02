Global  

Salford 24-16 Toronto

Late tries from Dan Sarginson and Niall Evalds left Toronto Wolfpack still looking for their first win in Super League following a 24-16 defeat away to Salford Red Devils.
Wolfpack drop 2nd straight Super League contest after late collapse against Salford

Dan Sarginson and Niall Evalds scored late tries as Salford Red Devils survived a Toronto rally...
CBC.ca - Published

Super League: Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack

Team news as Salford host Toronto in Saturday's Super League fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium (14:00...
BBC Sport - Published


sportingnewsau

Sporting News Australia Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott forced to apologise for post-match controversy against Salford Red Devils.… https://t.co/TCEmfzgZL0 2 minutes ago

giraffecleanco

Giraffe Clean Co RT @SalfordDevils: FULLTIME Salford Red Devils 24-16 Toronto Wolfpack The Red Devils claim their first victory of the 2020 Betfred Super… 5 minutes ago

jo__123

🌸jo 🌈 Went to Salford and watched them beat Toronto. Brilliant game. That last try was fab. Thanks to PR x 8 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Wolfpack drop 2nd straight Super League contest after late collapse against Salford https://t.co/j9UKeJ1bcg https://t.co/xRZKmq9BZn 9 minutes ago

loverugbyleague

Love Rugby League Watch: Highlights of Salford’s win over Toronto https://t.co/AVltaQtWwJ #rugbyleague 11 minutes ago

emma_tr4_rhinos

emma_tr4_rhinos🦏🇬🇧 RT @rugbyleagueontv: Sky Sports Next Week Thursday 7.45pm Sky Sports Arena/Mix Wigan v Toronto Friday 8am Sky Sports Main Event NRL Nine… 17 minutes ago

KearGareth

Gareth Kear RT @SalfordRL76: Team news, Salford V Toronto 🏉👍🏻 https://t.co/Ns0oNoFXmS 18 minutes ago

ChelleAbraham

Michelle Abraham RT @SkySportsRL: 👹 Last year's Grand Finalists Salford are off the mark in #SuperLeague. 🇨🇦 But Toronto are still looking for their first… 18 minutes ago


McDermott: Areas to improve [Video]McDermott: Areas to improve

Toronto coach Brian McDermott looks forward to next weeks game against the Salford Red Devils as he sees areas his team need to improve on.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:10Published

