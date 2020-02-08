Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lightning Kills Rare Gorillas

Lightning Kills Rare Gorillas

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Lightning Kills Rare GorillasA lightning strike has reportedly killed four rare gorillas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike'

The four killed by suspected electrocution include a pregnant female, a conservation group says.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PO_LivingBeings

P_OceanLivingBeings Lightning strike kills four rare mountain gorillas in Uganda https://t.co/LvClO3dkoj vía @CGTN Africa 25 minutes ago

IanWolf359

ian hands Lightning strike kills four rare mountain gorillas in Uganda https://t.co/9wQGNI5osV via @CGTN Africa 48 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews 'Lightning strike' kills rare mountain gorillas https://t.co/qLg6MCUBIQ 1 hour ago

avpnews_live

AVP News ‘Lightning strike kills’ rare mountain gorillas https://t.co/ToINnAc9nd https://t.co/Pr2pERhPVN 2 hours ago

rankstr

Rankstr BBC: 'Lightning strike' kills rare mountain gorillas... https://t.co/ozYfbHJ3gs https://t.co/1WCsFHz5mV 2 hours ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino ‘Lightning strike kills’ rare mountain gorillas https://t.co/PQlH7lF2Oh https://t.co/aZmL3eHQ7F 4 hours ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps ‘Lightning strike kills’ rare mountain gorillas https://t.co/fvbcLRmFLl https://t.co/rzvaisPjfm 4 hours ago

f_talmon

Frank Talmon l'Armée 'Lightning strike' kills rare mountain gorillas https://t.co/MLFMivuKQk 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.