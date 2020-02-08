364 cross-country skiers enjoy Moonlight Classic 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 364 cross-country skiers enjoy Moonlight Classic The Moonlight Classic is a unique event that sees hundreds of cross-country skiing enthusiasts gather in Alpe di Siusi. They are lured both by the idea of skiing under the moonlight and by the prestige that the contest has acquired over the years.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ 364 cross-country skiers enjoy Moonlight Classic » https://t.co/uKQTa7a9Kl 3 hours ago RAY BAEZ 364 cross-country skiers enjoy Moonlight Classic https://t.co/iERddklff3 https://t.co/0fsYKmJjKj 4 hours ago Jes 🌱🦋 I would say***the cross country skiers and still go on my walks but the anxiety I get from confrontation would p… https://t.co/OFBRLU4g6V 5 days ago