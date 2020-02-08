Christie: Buttigieg “Was Outright Lying” 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Chris Christie: Pete Buttigieg was "outright lying about his record” Chris Christie: Pete Buttigieg was "outright lying about his record” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this geniey43 RT @SteveGuest: Chris Christie: Pete Buttigieg was "outright lying about his record,” and when called out he “looked like a deer in the hea… 6 seconds ago Linda for Trump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RedNationRising: Chris Christie: Pete Buttigieg was "outright lying about his record,” and when called out he “looked like a deer in th… 2 minutes ago Patrick T. Rooney RT @RNCResearch: Chris Christie: Pete Buttigieg was "outright lying about his record,” and when called out he “looked like a deer in the he… 2 minutes ago