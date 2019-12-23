Buttigieg confronted about his record during debate 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Pete Buttigieg was fact checked on his record as mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg was fact checked on his record as mayor of South Bend 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Charlie Vargas Much needed question. Buttigieg was asked this before. He said it wasn't true until he was confronted about his rec… https://t.co/M1TYDsrTMH 36 minutes ago DⒶn eBoy🏳️‍🌈🌹 @Lucianowrites Actually Buttigieg got confronted for his shitty criminal justice record as Mayor (and he lied about… https://t.co/Iegh7VSTbT 3 hours ago Kawana #TiredOfNazisOnHere RT @txchick999: @reesetheone1 @Sludgeycourt Pete didn’t answer this question either about African American arrests for marijuana went up 8… 9 hours ago Txchick @reesetheone1 @Sludgeycourt Pete didn’t answer this question either about African American arrests for marijuana we… https://t.co/Ir3IKyunEe 13 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Warren Called A Hypocrite At the recent Presidential debate Elizabeth Warren traded jabs with Pete Buttigieg over campaign finance at. Warren zeroed in on Buttigieg courting of wealthy donors. Buttigieg held private.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published on December 23, 2019