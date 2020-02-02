Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability" As voters in Iowa head to the state's caucuses on Monday, polls show a majority of Democrats have one...

CBS News - Published 6 days ago



Biden and Sanders tied at 25% in Iowa 24 hours before caucuses CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie...

CBS News - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Matthew 🌹 RT @samantha_chang: Pete Buttigieg gets dragged by fellow Democrats Amy Klobuchar, Biden & Tom Steyer over his lack of national experience:… 48 minutes ago Samantha Chang ♖ Pete Buttigieg gets dragged by fellow Democrats Amy Klobuchar, Biden & Tom Steyer over his lack of national experie… https://t.co/hOh3GyEyf0 7 hours ago Brother Nyght Warren always talks about getting in and fighting. But in these debates she either gets dragged by Pete Buttigieg o… https://t.co/s8PJxSD777 13 hours ago Dawn M. RT @brad_polumbo: QUEEN @amyklobuchar is absolutely SLAYING at the #DemDebate tonight. She dragged Pete Buttigieg for his dishonest claim… 14 hours ago Brad Polumbo QUEEN @amyklobuchar is absolutely SLAYING at the #DemDebate tonight. She dragged Pete Buttigieg for his dishonest… https://t.co/BdSEtxdiPS 17 hours ago