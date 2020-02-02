Global  

Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperiencePete Buttigieg dragged by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden for inexperience
Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability"

As voters in Iowa head to the state's caucuses on Monday, polls show a majority of Democrats have one...
CBS News - Published

Biden and Sanders tied at 25% in Iowa 24 hours before caucuses

CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

NH Democratic debate: Who won? Who lost? [Video]NH Democratic debate: Who won? Who lost?

The performances Friday night may not have moved the needle significantly for any one candidate, but Democratic strategist Mary Ann Marsh says it did make clear that the candidates have painted a..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:17Published

Front-runners beat back debate attacks [Video]Front-runners beat back debate attacks

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:58Published

