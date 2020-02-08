Global  

First American dies of coronavirus in China

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus.

American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus on Saturday while a...
Reuters - Published


American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan [Video]China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

