Oprah Says Gayle King "Not Doing Well" After Kobe Backlash

Oprah Says Gayle King 'Not Doing Well' After Kobe Backlash

On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town."

Oprah: Gayle King Receiving Death Threats, ‘Not Doing Well’ After Backlash to Kobe Bryant Interview Question


TIME - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBillboard.comJust JaredE! OnlineAceShowbizIndependentDaily Caller


Oprah Winfrey Tears Up Defending Gayle King Amid Kobe Bryant Controversy

Through thick and thin, Oprah Winfrey will always have Gayle King's back. Earlier this week, the CBS...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Psychobarz

לעולם לא מת RT @Nnedi: EVERYTHING he says is GOLD: We Gotta Do Better: “Michael Eric Dyson Responds To The Controversial Gayle King Interview; ‘Gayle… 2 minutes ago

twillynavy246

⚓☈ihannasSideChick⚓ RT @sentimentalhoe_: Someone said they wish Ari Lennox the best of luck next time black men make fun of her looks😭😭😭😭 Well justified, becau… 3 minutes ago

urbanmediafix

Urban Media Fix Oprah Says Leave Gayle King Alone https://t.co/FkuzLAaWfo via @YouTube 11 minutes ago

Maggie50931562

Maggie RT @Nerditupnation: Choked-up Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is ‘not doing well’ amid death threats over Kobe Bryant clip https://t.co/syoi… 13 minutes ago

ungradiomadman

Roosevelt cannady Oprah Says Gayle King Is Receiving Death Threats Post Kobe Interview | P... https://t.co/YfVr82EknV via @YouTube - FUCK THAT BITCH 14 minutes ago

OgheneTweets

Prof. Oghene Oyiborhoro I feel nothing. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ Oprah tearfully says Gayle King 'not doing well' in midst of Kobe Bryant controvers… https://t.co/C0ciqiPRd4 19 minutes ago

GloriaLoftin1

Gloria Loftin Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King is getting death threats over interview question about Kobe Bryant: 'She is not doing… https://t.co/LDwUm538Fi 22 minutes ago

JamesSbiJackson

James Jackson Oprah CRIES, says Gayle King is 'not doing well' since Kobe backlash - V... https://t.co/5I6qsr8BZP via @YouTube 28 minutes ago


Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral [Video]Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral

Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ AfterBacklash Over Bringing Up Kobe Bryant's court case. Plus - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gigi.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:04Published

