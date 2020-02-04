Global  

Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus

Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign laid off staff after the Iowa caucus.

According to Business Insider, most of the layoffs came from the digital and communications departments.

Although Yang only received 1 percent of Iowa’s state delegates, a source said the layoffs were a surprise to the staff.

Meanwhile, campaign manager Zach Graumann said the layoffs were part of the plan all along.

Graumann said: “Andrew Yang is going to keep fighting for the voices of the more than 400,000 supporters who have donated to the campaign.”
The Latest: Yang campaign lays off staff after Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local): 3:40 p.m....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News



