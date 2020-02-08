Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin casts ballot in Ireland's general election

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin casts ballot in Ireland's general election

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin casts ballot in Ireland's general election

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin casts ballot in Ireland's general election

The leader of the Irish opposition Fianna Fail party cast his vote on Saturday morning as polling got underway in the country&apos;s general election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RozierJasmine

Jasmine Rozier RT @thejournal_ie: We'll be fact-checking tonight's #VMTVBigDebate between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin #GE… 34 minutes ago

RBlackPA

Rebecca Black RT @YuiMok: Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and family voting in the Irish General Election at St Anthony's Boys National School in Balli… 2 hours ago

TimMaherOrchard

Tim Maher RT @aoifegracemoore: The Martin’s have voted, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin’s daughter says it was “the easiest choice ever”. https://t… 2 hours ago

MarkLam24990323

Mark Lamb Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin slammed over €30k salary top-up https://t.co/wusRQcWeXo Micheal Martin Fianna Fai… https://t.co/12zPqPNydo 6 hours ago

YuiMok

Yui Mok Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and family voting in the Irish General Election at St Anthony's Boys National Sch… https://t.co/jTbSHcpjV6 7 hours ago

pa_faith

Paul Faith Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with his wife Mary and family cast their vote in Cork,in the Irish General electi… https://t.co/bjmCopLj9R 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll [Video]Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.