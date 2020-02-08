Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin casts ballot in Ireland's general election 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin casts ballot in Ireland's general election The leader of the Irish opposition Fianna Fail party cast his vote on Saturday morning as polling got underway in the country's general election.

Tweets about this Jasmine Rozier RT @thejournal_ie: We'll be fact-checking tonight's #VMTVBigDebate between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin #GE… 34 minutes ago Rebecca Black RT @YuiMok: Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and family voting in the Irish General Election at St Anthony's Boys National School in Balli… 2 hours ago Tim Maher RT @aoifegracemoore: The Martin’s have voted, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin’s daughter says it was “the easiest choice ever”. https://t… 2 hours ago Mark Lamb Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin slammed over €30k salary top-up https://t.co/wusRQcWeXo Micheal Martin Fianna Fai… https://t.co/12zPqPNydo 6 hours ago Yui Mok Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and family voting in the Irish General Election at St Anthony's Boys National Sch… https://t.co/jTbSHcpjV6 7 hours ago Paul Faith Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with his wife Mary and family cast their vote in Cork,in the Irish General electi… https://t.co/bjmCopLj9R 7 hours ago