Actor-Comedian Orson Bean Stuck and Killed by Car in LA
Actor-Comedian Orson Bean Stuck and Killed by Car in LA
91-year-old veteran actor and comedian Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car Friday night, according to LAPD.
