Elon Musk Pokes Fun At WhatsApp's Security Problems

Elon Musk made fun of WhatApp’s recent history with security breaches and vulnerabilities.

According to Business Insider, he tweeted a photo of major messaging platform’s versions of the robot arm emoji.

Musk took a dig at WhatsApp saying, "Last one comes with a free phone hack." Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ iPhone was breached using WhatsApp and “large amounts of data” were stolen.

A conclusion concluded ath malware was sent to Bezos from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal WhatsApp.