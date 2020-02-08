Demi Lovato Glass Tips Clearly Coolest New Nail

It's only February and there have already been so many magical manicure trends started in 2020.

Galaxy nails made with magnetic nail polish have us wishing on stars right at our fingertips, while "Oyster shell" nails that look like they're coated in mother-of-pearl are one of several takes on the iridescent manicures we've been obsessed with lately.

And now, Demi Lovato has debuted a gorgeous new manicure that's announcing the arrival of a new nail craze: glass tips.