Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PA Media RT @pasport: Head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones share their thoughts on Wales' defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations #sixnat… 31 minutes ago PA Sport Head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones share their thoughts on Wales' defeat to Ireland in the Six Natio… https://t.co/J4cK68xEOv 31 minutes ago BeanymanSports VIDEO - Wales v Italy - Wayne Pivac & Alun Wyn Jones Post Match Press Conference - Six Nations… https://t.co/Ccfg9QyqzL 1 week ago David Nicholson Wayne Pivac and captain fantastic Alun Wyn Jones looking to improve after Wales beat the Azzurri 42-0 to gain a bon… https://t.co/CarZmlqEDz 1 week ago