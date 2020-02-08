Global  

High School Marching Band in San Jose Invited to London New Year Parade

High School Marching Band in San Jose Invited to London New Year Parade

High School Marching Band in San Jose Invited to London New Year Parade

The marching band and color guard from San Jose's Independence High School will be packing up their instruments and heading across the pond to London for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Mark Sayre explains.

(2-8-20)
