Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 07:57s - Published < > Embed
Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

A great marksman these light guns do not make!

For this list, we’re looking at the most infamous video game gun controllers to ever be sold to the public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Worst Video Game Gun Controllers

A great marksman these light guns do not make!

For this list, we’re looking at the most infamous video game gun controllers to ever be sold to the public.

Our countdown includes the likes of "The Menacer", The Konami Justifer", "The StarFire LightBlaster", and more.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.