Jones: England were outstanding 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:58s - Published Jones: England were outstanding Eddie Jones delivered a straight-to-the-point verdict on England's Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this OnTheRoadToNirvana @daviesGDD @howard_jones Alldritt was outstanding, England, particularly in the first half, were going through a nu… https://t.co/FmXt5gEiRR 6 days ago OnTheRoadToNirvana @daviesGDD @howard_jones I thought France were terrific in defence, it was a strange game. They thoroughly deserved… https://t.co/Oeujoyb8mH 6 days ago