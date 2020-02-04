Global  

Sanders touts Iowa win in New Hampshire run up

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders moved around New Hampshire Saturday declaring a win in Iowa, as a new tracking poll showed he has lost ground to Pete Buttigieg ahead of this week's primary.
Bernie Sanders on Saturday during a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire touted a win in the Iowa caucus, even though that state's muddled nominating process ended with him and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg in a virtual tie for the Democratic nomination.

Polls in New Hampshire have Sanders and Buttigieg fighting it out for the top spot, but Sanders on Saturday didn't focus on Buttigieg.

He instead railed against billionaire politicians like President Donald Trump and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.



