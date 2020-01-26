Hospitals Stockpile Supplies As Coronavirus Spreads

As the coronavirus emergency spreads, the US medical community is bracing for a potential shortage in crucial equipment.

According to Business Insider, such shortages includes protective N95 respirator masks.

Medical suppliers like Henry Schein and Medline say the coronavirus outbreak has already spiked demand for certain medical products.

Henry Schein's website is currently running a notice about "disruptions to orders for certain infection products in various markets." Dr. Theresa Madaline is an infectious disease expert for Montefiore Medical Systems. She says a run on certain crucial medical supplies could "mean that at some point we will not have enough for our health care workers."